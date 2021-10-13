Molly Holly on Her Feud With Victoria, Why She Pitched to Have Her Head Shaved at WM 20

– While speaking to Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Molly Holly discussed putting her hair on the line against Victoria at WrestleMania 20. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Molly Holly on her feud with Victoria: “I wish there had been a longer storyline of good vs. evil because I think Victoria had been a heel, so she was just coming out of being a heel. he wasn’t like a really strong babyface and it would have been better if we just had more character development into it so the fans really cared about who won. I think the fans were excited to see someone get their head shaved like, ‘Oh, that’s dramatic.’ I do wish there was more purpose behind it, but I was happy to do it. We worked really hard on that match and I was happy with how it turned out. We had a practice ring at the hotel and then Fit Finlay was with us. We worked really hard on it. In WCW, I never spoke to him. He had a mullet and I was scared of him. It’s funny that years later he’s like an uncle or big brother.”

On why she pitched to have head shaved: “It was my idea (to have my head shaved). I didn’t pitch many ideas. Honestly, I’m not that creative with storylines and all of that. I know there have been times where I was like, ‘That doesn’t make sense’ or ‘did they put any thought into this?’ I can easily criticize, but the truth is, I don’t know how to write a story and tell a whole soap opera that leads into the three weeks ahead, so I shouldn’t be too critical of how it all goes down. It was just pretty much, they said they weren’t going to have a Women’s Title match at WrestleMania, they said there was no room for it. I was like, ‘drastic times call for drastic measures.’ I made a plan, I had a whole book, I took photos of myself in a bald cap, I wrote a few storylines, all including major stars to help build me up. Like, ‘Stone Cold is going to say this about me.’ I did everything I could to build up this story and I think the photographs of me with the bald head helped. Like, ‘oh, this does look pretty dramatic.’ I pitched it and couldn’t believe that they were like, ‘yeah, that’ll work. I believe I walked into an office where there was like Stephanie, Vince, Brian Gewirtz, Ed Koskey, and a room full of people.”

Molly Holly on how it felt to get her head shaved: “So freeing. If a completely shaved head was common for girls, that is the hairstyle I would have. I love it.”