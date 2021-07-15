Moose Discusses What Would Happen if He Faced Floyd Mayweather in a Street Fight

– Fight Game Media recently interviewed Impact Wrestling Star Moose ahead of this weekend’s Slammiversary 2021 event. During the chat, Moose discussed what would happen if he faced undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the streets or a boxing ring. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“The conversation with Floyd Mayweather was…I said, in a street fight, I would kill Floyd Mayweather. Not a boxing ring. He would kick my ass in a boxing ring, but if we were out in a bar and grabbing drinks and Floyd Mayweather stepped on my shoes and we got into a scuffle, I would kill him. I would manhandle him. People are like, ‘Oh no, he’s a boxer and a world champion,’ Yeah, he’s 150 pounds. There’s a reason why he has security guards walking around with him.”