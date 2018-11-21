Moose: Eddie Edwards’ Wife Alisha Should Leave Him And Come To A Real Man Like Myself

Moose recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, and had a very interesting take on Eddie Edwards’ wife Alisha and who she should really be with…

“Honestly, I have no heat and no beef with Alisha. I told her after I hurt her husband, ‘Hey, I would take you out to dinner and order a nice bottle of champagne. Hopefully, me and you can stay friends and be friends again.’ My beef is not with her, it’s with him. I’m sure Eddie has female friends that have dinner with him And I’m sure she wouldn’t mind having a male friend that she could come to and talk to. Talk about things that aren’t going on at home.I mean I was the guy that she would call before [Moose and Eddie split up]. What would be the difference now that me and her husband are not talking? What, you can’t call me? Honestly, I feel like Alisha should probably leave him and come to a real man like myself.”