Moose Says Fans Will Find Out What’s Next For Him At Impact Wrestling Under Siege

In an interview with Wrestling Headlines, Moose spoke about what’s next for him, telling fans that they will find out at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege event. Moose lost the Impact World title to Josh Alexander at Rebellion, then lost the rematch last Thursday.

He said: “I don’t know man. What should I do? Should I take some time off? Should I take time off to heal my body? Should I start from the bottom again and build myself to the top? Should I ask for matches against some of the best? I have no idea. There are so many questions out there for me and I don’t know what to do yet, but whatever I decide you guys will know at Under Siege. So tune in and see what’s next for Moose.”

He also noted that his match with Alexander was his personal favorite, adding: “Probably the last match that I had with Josh. It’s common in wrestling to get all your ducks in a row and everything just goes your way, and that’s what’s going on for Josh right now. That’s what happened to me during my run when I won the IMPACT world championship…I was in a hot mode, I was in a hot row, all my ducks was lined up. I couldn’t do any wrong, and that’s where Josh is. It’s not going to last forever so you might as well take advantage of it.“