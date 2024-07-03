Moose Thinks Rob Gronkowski Would Make a Great Pro Wrestler

– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, TNA World Champion Moose discussed which players from the NFL would make for a great wrestler, and he named his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Moose on Rob Gronkowski being capable of competing in wrestling: “The one guy that comes to mind is, he was a teammate of mine, was [Rob] Gronkowski. I think he’s a meathead, but I think everybody knows that about him, that he’s a meathead, he’s just like a walking dumbo, but he’s very gifted, and when you look at him, as dumb as he is [laughs], and as meat-headed as he is, he’s a great human being. But he has that it factor. When you look at him, you’re like, man, there’s something about him, he’s a great. Obviously, he’s athletic because he played in the NFL, and he’s a Hall of Famer. So I think he’s one of those guys that if he really wanted to, he could be a great pro wrestler.”

On how Gronkowski could be a Hall of Fame wrestler if he wanted to: “Gronk is one of those guys, he’s known for having a good time and being outlandish. For sure, Gronk would be…I’ll take it as far as to say that if Gronk wanted, he could also probably be a Hall of Famer pro wrestler.”

Rob Gronkowski previously made some appearances in WWE and even became the WWE 24/7 Champion.