More Details On Decision To Include Gable Steveson In WWE Draft

As reported earlier this month, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the WWE Draft. Fightful Select reports that while it was a ‘shocking’ pick on television, the decision was not a closely guarded secret backstage. Talent, staff and production knew the day before RAW that Steveson’s name would be mentioned.

However, it did surprise some people who received the itinerary when they saw his name on the internal run sheets. Steveson wasn’t at the venue when he was drafted, but the sheet had an entrance listed for him, even though that never happened.

WWE wanted a “surprise factor” for his announcement, which is why he wasn’t included in the draft pool imagery.

It was also noted that there are currently no “imminent” plans for him.