WWE Drafts Gable Steveson To Raw
Gable Steveson is part of the Red Brand, as he was drafted to WWE Raw on tonight’s show. Monday’s episode saw the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion drafted as the final pick of the show.
Steveson officially signed with WWE last month and is under a unique contract that allows him to continue competing at an amateur level, where he will defend his Division I national championship. It was noted at the time that Steveson will appear on WWE programming while still attending school and will be full-time with WWE once his contract fully kicks in after he graduates.
SHOCKER!@GableSteveson has been drafted to #WWERaw in the sixth round of the #WWEDraft. pic.twitter.com/z2pwjPMnza
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2021
