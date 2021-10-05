wrestling / News

WWE Drafts Gable Steveson To Raw

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gable Steveson is part of the Red Brand, as he was drafted to WWE Raw on tonight’s show. Monday’s episode saw the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion drafted as the final pick of the show.

Steveson officially signed with WWE last month and is under a unique contract that allows him to continue competing at an amateur level, where he will defend his Division I national championship. It was noted at the time that Steveson will appear on WWE programming while still attending school and will be full-time with WWE once his contract fully kicks in after he graduates.

