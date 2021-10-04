Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

After some talk bout the draft and how significant it is (it isn’t), we go live and Becky Lynch’s music hits!!!! The Man is here!

Lynch is all smiles in the center of the ring. She says she is going to make some execs unhappy, but she doesn’t care. So the first draft pick for Monday Night RAW is…Big Time Bex. This is her show, now. She says technically, she never lost the RAW Championship. The person who is holding it, they’ve gone back and forth a lot, but since the last time she beat Charlotte, she’s never been the same, yet Becky has been better than ever. So she thinks it might be time to become Becky Two Belts once again.

Out comes Charlotte. She wants to say hello to her old friend, and wants to remind her that before she beat Charlotte, she was Becky Pre-Show. She made Becky famous. Get over it, though, no matter what brand, she’ll always be looking up to Charlotte.

Someone is as tired of Charlotte as I am, because here comes Bianca Belair. Pleaes let her get the verbal upperhand here.

She brings up unfinished business, and she’s got some with the both of them. They must feel threatened. Charlotte tells her to shhhhhh because the champions are trying to have a conversation.

Bianca: “Who you think you talkin to?” YASSS QUEEEEN.

Charlotte…whats the fans? -eyeroll-

Bianca tells Charlotte she don’t even go here anymore. So Becky, get your girl, because she don’t know Bianca.

Charlotte tells her she knows enough, and all she should be doing is asking Charlotte for her autograph and thanking her for paving the way.

Becky tells Bianca that this sounds pretty disrespectful to her. If it was her, she’d fight Charlotte right now, but she’s beaten her so many times, she’s got nothing left to prove. Becky wonders what would happen if Charlotte and Bianca fought.

Charlotte tells Bianca that she only gies out opportunities, not charities. Bianca removes the earrings; she’s got something for her.

Pearce wants to give them a chance to handle this. A hell of a main event. Tonight, Charlotte vs Bianca.

We come back to the official announcement of Becky being drafted.

Next up is The Usos, as they are drafted to Smackdown. We see them backstage with Heyman in the backgronund thanking God, or the light guy. Not really sure.

RAW drafts Bobby Lashley, who is sitting backstage chillin in a place he would likely never chill in.

Smackdown selects Sasha Banks.



Match 1: United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs Damian Priest

Priest starts working the arm, gets shoved out of a tackle, hits a shoulder, hits the ropes, rolls over Jeff, hits another shoulder, and another, sending Jeff down hard. Cover for 1..2…NO!! Priest high kicks Jeff in the face. Jeff rolls to the outside. Priest heads out and GOOZLES! Elbow to the back of the head to Priest. Another. Jeff to the apron, dives off, but Priest ducks and Jeff crashes and burns. Priest to the outside, runs up the steps and hits a cannonball senton onto Jeff on the outside!

We are back and Jeff fights Priest off the top corner and hits Whisper in the Wind. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! He attacks with some rights, but Priest hits a leg lariat. He grabs Jeff, locks the head, looking to end it, Jeff twists out, kicks, goes for a Twist of Fate, Priest escapes, rip cord, kick to the head. Clothesline from Jeff! Twist of Fate!

Jeff to the top rope! Swanton Bomb! Cover for 1…..2…..NO! Reverse into a crucifix pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Damian Priest

Run of the mill, and end never in question, even after the Swanton.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:55

Priest helps Jeff up and bows to him as Jeff smirks and claps.

Sarah runs to the ring to interview Jeff, who has been drafted to SD. He says first of all, he loves us. It’s so good to be in front of us. He’s been to the highest of highs, and has also crashed back down to reality from time to time. He’s thinking that going to SD means we can see a different side of Jeff Hardy…a different EGO. Till then, he’s ready to see…

He is interrupted by Austin Theory to NO response. Lol.

Theory says no disrespect, his name is Austin Theory, and his dream has come true…he got drafted to RAW, and now he is in the ring with the legend, Jeff Hardy. He has watched jeff his entire childhood, he inspired and motivated him, and look where it’s gotten him. He doesn’t want to fanboy, but can they take a selfie?

They take a selfie, then Theory hits a clothesline, and drops Jeff face-first on his knee. He lays down and takes another selfie with the laid out Jeff Hardy.

RKOBRO is backstage, and they will defend their titles in Saudi. Riddle says he is excited, last week sucked without Orton. He rattles on for a while till Orton asks if he is done.

Orton says in the meantime, it’s a special night, because Orton has a proposition. To Omos: he thinks it’s time that Omos finally goes one-on-one with The Legend Killer. All of this whiel a forklift does some heavy lifting backstage.

Back to the ring, and Shayna is here.

WE come back before the match starts, and we are informed that Seth is coming to RAW, and Sheamus is going to Smackdown.



Match 2: Dana Brooke vs Shayna Baszler

Shayna makes short work with some stomps, a whip to the corner, tries for the stomp, but Dana rolls her up for 1..2..N!O!! Arm bar from Shayna into the clutch, and it’s over.



Winner: Shayna Baszler

Shayna can continue to eat jobbers fo ra lil bit, I guess.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Less than it takes to cook Top Ramen

Shayna leaves the ring and stomps her wrist into the side LED screen the removes the top stair. She lays it down and looks to stomp the arm, but here is….Piper Niven.

Piper dances as she is on her way out, and heads down to point at Dana and get in the face of Shayna.

Shayna attacks Piper from behind one time, and Piper no-sells it. They stare each other down.

Backstage, The Usos are doin as Usos do. Heyman is stopped, asked if he is excited due to Usos being back on SD. He wants to smarten us up. He is the warden of The Usos penitentiary. Is this how he maintained Brock’s status as a free agent, Heyman is asked? The Usos stare him down then leave.



Match 3: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

Humberto to start with Mansoor. Chop to Mansoor in the corner. Whip to the ropes, side slam attempt, but Mansoor with a reverse DDT. Tag to Ali. Tag to Garza, who hits the ropes and gets dropkicked. Whip to the corner, Ali stops the run, slinks through the ropes, high kick, roll through, but Garza is there to punch him! He removes the trunks, locks up, Ali escapes, kicks, hooks the leg, swings for a suplex and covers for 1..2.NO!!! Humberto to stop him. Mansoor in to send him out, and flies over the top then gets hit with a hard clothesline.

IN the ring, Ali rolls up for 1..2.NO!! Garza shoves him, and Ali hits th buckle face first. Garza distracts the ref and Humberto swings Ali’s face into the ringpost. Garza covers for 1..2..3!!!



Winners: Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

Too short to mean anything, and cut even shorter, it seems, as Big E’s music hits.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:32

Garza’s music can’t even finish before Big E’s music cuts it off, and our champion comes down, completely disrespecting the four that are still ringside. Weird timing.