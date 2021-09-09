WWE Announces They Have Signed Gable Steveson

We reported last week that Gable Steveson had signed with the WWE, but the company hadn’t confirmed it at the time. Now they have. WWE issued an official statement revealing that not only has Steveson signed, but it will be a unique contract that allows him to continue competing at an amateur level. The deal is an NIL deal, which stands for Name, Image, Likeness.

It reads: “WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota.”

Steveson wrote on Twitter: “Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK”