Gable Steveson Reportedly Signs With WWE

In a post on Twitter, Gable Steveson revealed that he has signed a contract with somebody, although he didn’t specify who.

He wrote: “Just put the pen to paper…”

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Steveson has officially signed with the WWE after months of hinting at it. He also made an appearance at Summerslam last month and reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the time. No other details on his contract or his start date were mentioned.