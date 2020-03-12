More Details On Rezar’s Injury, How Long He May Be Out

It was reported earlier this week that Rezar suffered some sort of arm injury during the main event of this past Monday’s RAW. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Rezar has suffered a torn bicep. The injury happened when Rezar caught Montez Ford during a crossbody attempt. He made the catch but his biceps went out.

It’s unknown when the Author of Pain will return to the ring. If he doesn’t needs surgery, he’ll be out of a few months. If he needs surgery, he will be out for 6-8 months but closer to the latter.