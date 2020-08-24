wrestling / News
More On Why Mauro Ranallo Didn’t Call NXT Takeover
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported Saturday that Mauro Ranallo wouldn’t be calling NXT Takeover XXX because he was in Canada spending time with his family. Ranallo was replaced on the broadcast by Corey Graves, who called the action with Beth Phoenix and Vic Joseph.
According to Dave Meltzer for Wrestling Observer Radio, Ranallo had to go back to his home country, specifically British Colombia, because of a ‘family situation’. No other details were given, except that Ranallo’s absence wasn’t due to anything else except what’s going on with his family right now.
