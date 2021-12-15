wrestling / News
More Talents Announced for WrestleCon 2022
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
– WrestleCon 2022 has announced its first group of talent guests for next year’s convention. As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) was announced for the convention last month:
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Velvet Sky
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
WrestleCon 2022 is set to be held in Dallas, Texas in conjunction with WrestleMania 38.
