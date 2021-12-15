More Talents Announced for WrestleCon 2022

– WrestleCon 2022 has announced its first group of talent guests for next year’s convention. As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) was announced for the convention last month:

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Velvet Sky

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

WrestleCon 2022 is set to be held in Dallas, Texas in conjunction with WrestleMania 38.