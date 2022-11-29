wrestling / News

WWE News: More WWF Superstars Being Added to Peacock, Dominik Mysterio’s Jerkiest Moments

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWF Superstars

– WWE has added some more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to Peacock. PWInsider reports that the company has added a new set of episodes from early 1996 today.

– WWE has also released the latest episode of WWE Playlist, looking at Dominik Mysterio’s jerkiest moments:

