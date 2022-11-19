wrestling / News
Motor City Machine Guns Earn Impact Tag Team Title Shot At Over Drive
November 18, 2022 | Posted by
Motor City Machine Guns have a shot at the Impact World Tag Team Championships following a win at Over Drive. The Guns defeated Ace Austin & Chris Bey on the Countdown show for Friday’s Impact! Plus event to earn a shot at Heath & Rhino. You can see clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of Impact Over Drive is here.
THAT was TOO SWEET!@DashingChrisBey @The_Ace_Austin #CountdownToOverDrive pic.twitter.com/qZpdPo3wvM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2022
.@fakekinkade and @SuperChrisSabin are the #1 Contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!#CountdownToOverDrive pic.twitter.com/CyWyOul25g
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2022
