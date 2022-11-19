wrestling / News

Motor City Machine Guns Earn Impact Tag Team Title Shot At Over Drive

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Over Drive Motor City Machine Guns Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Motor City Machine Guns have a shot at the Impact World Tag Team Championships following a win at Over Drive. The Guns defeated Ace Austin & Chris Bey on the Countdown show for Friday’s Impact! Plus event to earn a shot at Heath & Rhino. You can see clips from the match below.

