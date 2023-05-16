Mr. T Says Existing Talent Were “A Little Jealous” When He Came To WWE

In a recent appearance with comPODres, Hall of Famer Mr. T shared some anecdotes about his initial arrival at WWE (per Fightful). He referenced the tensions shared by some existing roster members due to his perceived lack of experience, but explained that his own background and skills were more than equal to the challenge. You can find a highlight and listen to the complete podcast below.

On the tone of the WWE locker room after his arrival at the promotion: “When I came in, at first, some of the wrestlers were a little jealous. Number one, they didn’t know I could bring it. I was a wrestling champion in the city of Chicago. I knew how to wrestle. They didn’t realize the business of wrestling. Vince McMahon brought me in to elevate wrestling. Those guys, sure, they had been around and had it hard. I’m bringing light to wrestling, and they didn’t see that. They were a little jealous at first. They thought that, me coming in that I couldn’t hold my own. They found out real quick.”