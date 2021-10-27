MSK Comment on Title Loss at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Pay Tribute to the Fans

– MSK’s Nash Carter and Wes Lee issued comments on their NXT tag team title loss on last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. Imperium defeated MSK to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships at last night’s event. You can see MSK’s Twitter comments on the title loss below.

Nash Carter wrote on Twitter, “It has been a wild 10 months since our debut in NXT, and having a 200 day as NXT Tag Team Championship reign has been a dream come true. Thank you all for standing by us, loving us, and giving us your energy and support. WE LOVE YOU! This is only the beginning!”

Meanwhile, Wes Lee added, “From the bottom, middle, and top of our hearts…THANK Y’ALL! Your love and support have been a major driving force for us and we appreciate it more than y’all know. 200 days…we’ll surpass that when we get our babies back!”

MSK held the titles for 203 days after winning them at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

