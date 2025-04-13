wrestling / News
Multiple MMA Fighters To Be Honored at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
Josh Barnett has announced that multiple MMA fighting icons will be honored at Bloodsport XIII in Las Vegas next week. The list includes Tank Abbott, Don Frye, Dan Severn, Butterbean and Mark Kerr. The five men will also be doing meet and greets at Wrestlecon.
Interestingly enough, four of the five have crossed over into professional wrestling in the past. Abbott had a run in WCW. Butterbean made appearances for WWE. Severn also appeared in WWE and is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Finally, Frye had a run in NJPW, among others.
