Mustafa Ali Appears In Vignette On TNA Impact

Mustafa Ali appeared in a video on tonight’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday night’s episode of Impact closed with a video that where Ali appeared and said that TNA had undergone a change, and it now needs a different kind of change ignited by an X-factor. Ali then said that he “approves this message,” as you can see below.

Ali has been working for a number of promotions on his “World Tour Campaign” since he was released from WWE and will make his NJPW debut at NJPW Windy City Riot.