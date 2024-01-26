wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Appears In Vignette On TNA Impact
January 25, 2024 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali appeared in a video on tonight’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday night’s episode of Impact closed with a video that where Ali appeared and said that TNA had undergone a change, and it now needs a different kind of change ignited by an X-factor. Ali then said that he “approves this message,” as you can see below.
Ali has been working for a number of promotions on his “World Tour Campaign” since he was released from WWE and will make his NJPW debut at NJPW Windy City Riot.
“I’m @MustafaAli_X and I approve this message.” #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/jgKzEUt9W0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024