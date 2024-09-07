MVP Says Hurt Business Is No More, Has Talked With Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin About What’s Next

MVP says that the Hurt Business is dead, but that he’s talked with Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin about what is next for them. MVP spoke about the WWE stable, which disbanded in 2021, during his virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and noted that the group is no more.

“The Hurt Business is dead and it was killed off by the powers that be,” he said (per Fightful). “Myself, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin are talking amongst ourselves about what we want to do going forward. Stay tuned.”

The group also included Cedric Alexander, but MVP noted he believes Alexander has signed a new deal with WWE. Alexander has been working on WWE NXT in recent weeks.