My Name Is GCW Full Results 08.04.2023: Blake Christian vs. Mike Bailey Headliner Title Match, More

The My Name is GCW show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on August 4 in Detroit, MI. You can find the full results (via PWPonderings) as well as some highlights below.

* Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Adrian Alanis, Caleb Konley, and Rico Gonzalez

* Masha Slamovich defeated Alec Price

* Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) defeated Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope)

* Komander defeated Joey Janela

* Sawyer Wreck defeated Parrow

* Death Match: The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders)

* Death Match: Cole Radrick defeated Crazy King

* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated Davey Bang & August Matthews

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian defeated Mike Bailey