My Name Is GCW Full Results 08.04.2023: Blake Christian vs. Mike Bailey Headliner Title Match, More
The My Name is GCW show was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on August 4 in Detroit, MI. You can find the full results (via PWPonderings) as well as some highlights below.
* Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Adrian Alanis, Caleb Konley, and Rico Gonzalez
* Masha Slamovich defeated Alec Price
* Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) defeated Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope)
* Komander defeated Joey Janela
* Sawyer Wreck defeated Parrow
* Death Match: The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders)
* Death Match: Cole Radrick defeated Crazy King
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated Davey Bang & August Matthews
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian defeated Mike Bailey
TWIST OF FATE!! #MyNameIsGCW @GCWrestling_ @JEFFHARDYBRAND @mashaslamovich
▶️https://t.co/YLc1Tq2wt1 pic.twitter.com/a9mYg7iSTn
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) August 5, 2023
GCW 😤 #MyNameIsGCW pic.twitter.com/KT0AUhOZWk
— Rico Gonzalez (@Rico94Gonzalez) August 5, 2023
OH MY GOD!!!! #MyNameIsGCW pic.twitter.com/D7jfTArSxH
— Bryant (@BryantDMooney) August 5, 2023
