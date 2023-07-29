Nailz Gives His Side Of Vince McMahon Attack, Refutes Claims By Other Talent

Kevin “Nailz” Wacholz is infamous for allegedly attacking Vince McMahon in 1992, and he recently gave his side of what went down. Wacholz was fired after he allegedly attacked McMahon in the locker room over a dispute over pay and ended up choking him. Wacholz filed a wrongful termination suit and alleged that McMahon sexually assaulted him, while the WWE filed a counterclaim. Both claims were eventually dropped.

Wacholz discussed the situation in a Highspots TV interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if it had anything to do with payment issues: “Usually, a guy wouldn’t quit or have problem with the ownership of a business if he was happy with what he was getting paid. On that aspect, that kind of sums it up there.”

On Bruce Prichard’s claims that he called Vince at his home and Vince said he’d talk to him at TV: “Never happened. I don’t even know his number.”

On Jimmy Hart claiming he was in the room when the incident happened: “Nope. No one was in the locker room except me and the assailant.”

On Bret Hart saying he was down the hall from the attack: “I don’t know who was outside in the hall because we were in the locker room and the door was shut… I did go to the phone and call the police and said I had been assaulted.”

On John Nord saying that he was asked by Nailz to watch the door and pretend to pull him off someone: “Nope, didn’t happen.”

On the reaction from talent after the incident: “I’m not really around wrestling anymore for probably a good 20 years. From what I heard from a few people, a lot of people didn’t like what I did to the guy in the east coast. They have to understand, we’re independent contractors, and everyone makes their own deal. What deal worked for them, may not work for me. The deal that I made, that I was told, didn’t come through. A lot of guys think that it was ‘stupid for what he did,’ ‘he should have never did it,’ or whatever. They all make their own deals, I made my deal, my deal didn’t come through.

“That’s why what happened, happened. It had nothing to do with anybody else except the person that told me that ‘this is how much money you’re going to make,’ and didn’t come through with it. They can say what they want or think what they want, ‘that was stupid,’ but after that, I didn’t plan on being in wrestling again anyway. I had basically had enough of it. If something else comes through again, another territory or promoter calls up and has a deal for me, I’ll listen and if I think I want to do it, I would. Later, I did. WCW came through with an offer and signed me to a two-year contract and I didn’t have to hardly work at all.”

On if he wishes the night had gone differently: “I’m fine with what happened. I don’t have any regrets. Never got too many thank you calls and thank you letters in my life. People that I hadn’t heard from in years were sending me cards. A lot of people that ended up working for him later were the same guys that came and thanked me for what happened. People would say, ‘Must have taken a lot of guts to do that. I wish I was in your position that I could have done that years later.’ He did step on a lot of toes and he made it tough for a lot of people. He made a lot of promises that he didn’t fulfill and a lot of guys were in a bad predicament because he lied to them. That’s their deal, that’s not mine. I’m only speaking on what happened to me. What happened to me didn’t come through.”