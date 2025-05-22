– During a recent appearance, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed Zoey Stark suffering a bad knee injury earlier this week on WWE Raw. She also revealed that she asked Triple H if she could work the WWE EVOLVE show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on feeling terrible for Zoey Stark: “It sucks. It sucks that it happened. I felt terrible because I was backstage when it happened. We had just had our match. Everybody was excited and there was a lot of commotion and I know Zoey (Stark) — any time Zoey gets to perform, especially on Raw, she takes it very seriously. She’s a student of the game. She loves this and she takes it very seriously. She pours her heart into it so I think the second she found out that she was gonna have this match, the wheels were already spinning in her head about how do I make this match stand out? How do I make it special? How do I make it amazing?”

On Stark wanting to show her best with Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley: “The group that she was in, they’re no longer there so she was probably thinking like, I just — it’s like all of us. We just want to be our best. We put the most pressure on ourselves. I know I do. I’m the one that puts more pressure on myself than anyone but I think with Zoey, she’s a total pro… She has very high standards for herself. So I think she wanted to do a lot in this match to really remind everybody of who she is because she is an incredible wrestler.”

On how she expects Stark to return better than ever: “Listen, I bet you anything, Zoey Stark beats every single person’s record in coming back from whatever this injury is. I don’t know the particulars of what it is. She tweeted that she’s gonna be out for a minute. But, I guarantee you that she’s gonna come back better than she’s ever been with a totally different perspective because she’s a student of the game.”

Natalya on asking Triple H to work WWE EVOLVE: “I was at an EVOLVE taping because I asked WWE, I asked Hunter and the powers that be if I can go to EVOLVE. Because I really am interested in what they’re doing at EVOLVE…”