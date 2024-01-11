Natalya on Training Jade Cargill, Says She Believes in Jade

– Former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley) recently spoke to Natalya and Tyson Kidd for TMZ Sports ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble and discussed a number of topics. Natalya also talked about training with recently signed WWE talent Jade Cargill, who has not yet made her WWE in-ring debut. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on Jade Cargill: “With Jade, she said, ‘Hey, I would love to come and work with you.’ I was like, Oh my God, I would love that.’ When she came to the Dungeon, I absolutely love working with new women that come into WWE, it makes me so excited. I love her enthusiasm. I love how excited she is about jumping into this. I know she’s gone through a lot, her mom just passed away recently, so it’s a very hard time for her in her life. To give somebody that diversion and say, hey, in the near two decades of being in WWE for [TJ and myself], ‘Let’s all work together.’ I do believe we get stronger together and I’m excited about working with her in WWE.”

On believing in Jade: “When I think about the people I’ve worked with at the beginning of their careers, I was one of Charlotte’s first big rivalries. I had the match with Charlotte at TakeOver 2014 and it’s one of my proudest moments in my career. Sometimes, you need somebody to believe in you. I believe in Jade, I think she’s going to be awesome. 2024, the way the women are being used right now, and the track we’re about to be on for 2024, starting with the Royal Rumble, we’re going to see a whole new era of women’s wrestling that is going to blow everybody away.”

Cargill has appeared on WWE programming multiple times but not yet worked a match in the ring. It remains to bee seen if she will make an appearance in the women’s Rumble match at the upcoming event. The WWE Royal Rumble, which will feature the women’s Rumble match, is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.