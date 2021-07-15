Natalya Wants A Match With Beth Phoenix

We reported earlier today that during a recent interview with Renee Paquette, Beth Phoenix said that she was open to wrestling another match in WWE if the right opportunity came along. In an interview with Fightful, Natalya spoke about wanting a match with Phoenix, who she has both wrestled with and against in the past. Here are highlights:

On a match with Beth Phoenix: “Beth Phoenix isn’t going to have an opportunity to be my tag team partner without having to go through me first. If Beth Phoenix wants to find a partner, Tamina and I are ready, willing and waiting. I absolutely love teaming with Beth. She’s one of my best friends and favorite humans. one of the best people on the planet. I’ve never been involved in a tag team match against Beth Pheonix for the Women’s Tag Team Championships, so if Beth wants to lace up the boots and take on myself and Tamina Snuka and find a partner, she can do that first. I’d be happy to welcome to any competition, especially the best in the world like Beth Phoenix.”

On what she’d like to do when her wrestling career is over: “I’ll probably end up eating my words one day, but for me, TJ (Wilson) and I have different personalities. He loves being behind the camera and is actually kind of shy. He’s outspoken but shy at the same time. He’s very lowkey and it doesn’t take a lot to please him and he loves helping others. So do I, but my personality, I love being in front of the camera. I love speaking, studying the business. I think it’d be cool to do more on-air stuff with WWE like what Booker T does and Beth Phoenix does. Of course, I’d love to be the star of my own reality show and actually produce my own reality show. One day, that is on my bucket list to do because I have a lot of experience with reality TV and I love being in front of the camera. The Hart family, we’re such a crazy family and there’s too much good stuff to not share.”