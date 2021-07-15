Beth Phoenix On Potentially Wrestling Another Match In WWE, Wanting To Pass Torch To Current Star

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Beth Phoenix discussed potentially returning to the ring in WWE, wanting to pass the torch to a current generation wrestler, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Beth Phoenix on potentially wrestling another match in WWE: “I am [medically cleared]. Once a wrestler, always a wrestler. I’m not gonna lie about it. I feel like, you couldn’t do this and want to do this your whole life without having that little bug. Also, I get so happy to be in the conversation somebody today’s stars would look forward to facing. When I left WWE, I felt really insignificant and felt like I hadn’t done anything. Like I hadn’t moved the needle. I felt so sad about that part but OK to move on. Now, I’m getting this wonderful recognition from today’s women and it just makes me feel so good. As far as coming back to the ring, I say this in every interview, ‘Never say never.’ If the right opportunity arose and I could do business, that’s all I could care about.

“Would I love to have a retirement match, a big farewell, and give someone the high five and pass the torch? Heck yes, but there is only a limited amount of people I could do that for where, as on commentary, I can do that two hours every single week. Every week, I can tell you how awesome Indi Hartwell is and tell you ‘look at Shotzi Blackheart’s improvements’ and help all the talent weekly on commentary. In that respect, I love commentary because I feel like I’m contributing in a positive way. The in-ring stuff, I don’t know what the future brings. I don’t write off anything or close any doors. If there were something that WWE is interested in doing, I would love to say goodbye and high-five somebody and give them an endorsement from a Hall of Famer. Who wants to retire a Hall of Famer?”

On any potential opponents she’d want to face: “I have a feeling there is somebody that will end up across the ring from me at some point. I don’t want to give any clues on that, but I don’t think Beth Phoenix is done lacing up the boots forever….right now, with [Edge’s] current position, I have been in a supportive role and fortunately, it’s helpful for him to have a wife that he can bodyslam. I’ve been in the ring and pouring my energy into that. I do have some personal goals and I know the time is ticking on that stuff. There are little conversations had here and there.”

