National Heavyweight Championship Changes Hands at NWA Crockett Cup Night Two

We have a new NWA National Heavyweight Champion following night two of the NWA Crockett Cup. Jax Dane defeated Anthony Mayfield at Sunday’s show to claim the title. Mayfield initially managed to defeat Dane to retain his title, but Dane attacked the champion after the bell and then cached in his championship opportunity from the 2021 Championship Series to get a new match, pinning Mayfield to win the title.

You can see pics from the match below. The win marks Dane’s first run with the title and ends Mayfield’s second reign at 249 days. Mayfield defeated Chris Adonis on the June 7th, 2021 NWA SuperPowerrr to begin his reign.