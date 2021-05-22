New Content and Air Dates Revealed For WWE Content Coming to Peacock

WWE Network News reports that the Classic Content drop on Peacock next month will be eight episodes of WWF Superstars, going from Wrestlemania X to King of the Ring 1994. It will be available on June 21. It also has revealed premiere dates for several specials and documentaries:

June 2nd – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode One.

June 3rd – Miz and Mrs. Season Two (20 Episodes).

June 6th – WWE The Day Of: The Mysterio’s Make History.

June 9th – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Two.

June 13th – WWE Untold: The Nexus.

June 16th – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Three.

June 20th – WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell.

June 23rd – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Four.

June 27th – Making WWE: Building The Spectacle.

June 30th – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Five.

Finally, the following shows have been added to Peacock:

* ECW When Worlds Collide 1994

* Matt and Jeff Hardy: Twist of Fate (2008)

* PROGRESS Chapter 118: One Leg in the Air

* ICW Fight Club 172