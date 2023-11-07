wrestling / News
New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
Sting and Darby Allin will be teaming up on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two will face the Outrunners, Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd, on Wednesday show. The match will mark Sting’s second match ever in Oregon.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee
* AEW World Title Shot On the Line: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Swerve Strickland
* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)
This WEDNESDAY, 11/8
Portland @ModaCenter#AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@Sting + @DarbyAllin vs. Outrunners
In his first match in Oregon since 1989 and likely his last ever Oregon match, Sting will team up with Darby to fight The Youngest Men Alive in Portland this WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/agDjbpx8vu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Reveals WWE Wrestlers Who Hide Under the Ring Get Snacks, Undertaker Got ‘Good Food’
- Corey Graves Is Willing To Bury The Hatchet With CM Punk If He Returns, Remembers Bray Wyatt & Jon Huber
- Possible Spoiler On NXT Stars Set To Be At WWE Raw
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why There Isn’t A Language Barrier When Wrestling In Japan