New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

November 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Sting and Darby Allin will be teaming up on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two will face the Outrunners, Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd, on Wednesday show. The match will mark Sting’s second match ever in Oregon.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee
* AEW World Title Shot On the Line: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Swerve Strickland
* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

