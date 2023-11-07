New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

Sting and Darby Allin will be teaming up on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the two will face the Outrunners, Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd, on Wednesday show. The match will mark Sting’s second match ever in Oregon.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee

* AEW World Title Shot On the Line: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Swerve Strickland

* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)