New Report Suggests AEW & Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Is ‘Imminent’

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have been in talks for a TV deal for quite a while, and a new report suggests a deal is “imminent.” As reported earlier this week, WBD was said to have made a new offer to AEW that both sides believed to be productive and was reportedly “at least double” the amount of their current deal.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast posted to Twitter on Friday to note that a TV deal was “imminent.” He went on to say:

“WBD sources have expressed continued confidence that a deal is happening with a significant increase. Plans for AEW content in 2025 on WBD continue to shape up.-“

Still no word on when the deal may be announced. AEW presents All In from London on Sunday.