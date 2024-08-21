Latest Update On AEW & Warner Bros. Discovery Media Talks

A new report has the latest update on talks between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery on a TV deal. Fightful Select reports that sources at WBD have confirmed that another offer was made for a long-term TV deal to AEW and that while there’s still some red tape to deal with, WBD is “very confident” in the deal. The report notes that both sides considered Tony Khan’s meeting with David Zaslav at the Paris Olympics to be productive and that the latest offer came after that deal.

According to a source at WBD, the offer is “literally extensive” but did not expand on what they means. The offer is currently being reviewed by AEW, and both sides are optimistic that a deal will be made, though no word on when an announcement may be made about it.

According to those close to the matter, AEW was offered “at least double” the amount of their previous deal. The report points out that there’s no publicly-available numbers for their current deal, which evolved a lot over its length, and there’s no word on whether that’s for the same amount of programming or for additional elements. As of the current deal, AEW has Dynamite, Collision, Rampage worked and exclusivity for AEW programming. The site notes that “any and all combinations and possibilities” have been explored. AEW has produced reality shows and done several crossovers on WBD digital channels. Among the aspects that could potentially change the amount of any deal are PPV, next-day streaming rights, library rights and packages including ROH. There is no indication which if any of those elements are in the deal as of now.

There were internal rumors at WBD that a “shift in PPV strategy” had been discussed, but WBD did not respond to a request for comment about what that means. Representatives for WBD had indicated earlier in 2024 that any deal would likely be done with Max in mind.

AEW’s current TV deal runs through the end of 2024