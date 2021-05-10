wrestling / News
New Trailer For WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam Released
May 10, 2021
The newest installment of WWE Icons will premiere on Sunday, with the episode focused around the career of WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Rob Van Dam. WWE previously released its first look trailer for the Rob Van Dam episode, and now it has released a new sneak peek.
In the new trailer, RVD discusses not having any regrets about his journey, with Vince McMahon, Booker T, Paul Heyman, and others commenting on his career.
You can watch the trailer below.
“I don’t live with regret. This was my journey.” — @therealRVD
Check out the brand-new trailer for #WWEIcons: Rob Van Dam, premiering Sunday. @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/UhZ3Yubyrd
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2021
