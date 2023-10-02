NFL Alumnus, WrestleMania 2 Competitor Russ Francis Dies In Plane Crash

Russ Francis, a former NFL star who competed in the ring including at WrestleMania 2, has passed away following a plane crash. CNN reports that Francis died in Upstate New York alongside aviation safety expert Richard McSpadden when their Cessna Cardinal crashed near the runway of the Lake Placid Airport. The plane took off yesterday around 4 PM and immediately reported an emergency. New York State police report that the plane struck an earth embankment. Francis was 70 years old.

Francis’ father was a professional wrestler and promoter in Hawaii per PWInsider, who eventually sold his territory to Peter Maivia. Russ competed in NWA Hawaii and held the NWA Hawaii Tag Team Championship with his brother Billy Roy in 1978. He played football in the NFL for the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers from 1975 through 1988.

Francis briefly competed in the AWA after he retired from his football career, and was part of the WrestleMania 2 battle royal along with a number of other NFL players. He last competed in the ring in 1987, teaming up with Jimmy Snuka.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Francis.