wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Comments On His Return To Impact Wrestling
As previously reported, Nick Aldis made his return to Impact Wrestling at last night’s Rebellion PPV and said he planned to win the Impact World title. In a post on Twitter, Aldis spoke about his return to the company and the possibilities.
He said: “Thank you #Toronto for the warm welcome. I’m excited to be back with @IMPACTWRESTLING; the energy in the dressing room is off the charts, and when I look at this world-class roster, I’m so excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. LFG.”
Thank you #Toronto for the warm welcome. I'm excited to be back with @IMPACTWRESTLING; the energy in the dressing room is off the charts, and when I look at this world-class roster, I'm so excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. LFG. https://t.co/0pi2pehLjN
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) April 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Says He’s Taking A Break From Wrestling, Thanks Impact Fans
- Arn Anderson Speaks On The Passing Of His Son Barrett
- Dax Harwood Says CM Punk ‘Misses Wrestling,’ Why All In Is the Right Time For FTR & Punk vs. Elite
- Zelina Vega Modeling LWO Attire, Trish Stratus in the Gym, McKenzie Mitchell Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos