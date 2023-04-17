Nick Aldis Comments On His Return To Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Nick Aldis made his return to Impact Wrestling at last night’s Rebellion PPV and said he planned to win the Impact World title. In a post on Twitter, Aldis spoke about his return to the company and the possibilities.

He said: “Thank you #Toronto for the warm welcome. I’m excited to be back with @IMPACTWRESTLING; the energy in the dressing room is off the charts, and when I look at this world-class roster, I’m so excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. LFG.”