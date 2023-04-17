wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Makes Impact Return at Rebellion, Takes Aim At World Title
April 16, 2023 | Posted by
Nick Aldis has made his return to Impact Wrestling, and he has the Impact World Title in his sights. Aldis appeared before the World Title match and joined the broadcast team, making his first appearance in the company since Multiverse of Matches 2022. He noted that he planned to win the Impact World Championship, which was won by Steve Maclin at the PPV.
Aldis was with the NWA most recently, but left after his contract expired in January.
.@RealNickAldis is BACK in IMPACT Wrestling!
#Rebellion pic.twitter.com/VTigu0fXmH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
