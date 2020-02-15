Nick Aldis On Not Getting a Shot In WWE, Says Somebody Doesn’t Want Him There

During Nick Aldis’ interview with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis discussed why he’s never joined WWE. Aldis’ wife Mickie James is of course under WWE contract, and Aldis discussed how that presents its own complications.

More pointedly, Aldis said that there’s someone in the company who doesn’t want to “have anything to do” with Aldis “because of some of [the person’s] actions on a personal level.” Aldis did not mention who, though he made a point at another point in the interview to praise Triple H and say he’d like to defend the NWA Championship against The Game, so one would imagine that it’s probably not him.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full video, are below:

On not going to WWE despite James working there: “Yeah, that’s almost kind of more of a problem. Because then I’m looking at it then, thinking, ‘Well, is this a favor?’ Or then it becomes ‘Well, that’s just an extra complication we don’t want to have to worry about.”

On why he never signed with WWE: “The reality is, Chris, that there’s somebody there who is very, very successful, who for whatever reason decided that he didn’t want to have anything to do with me because of some of his actions on a personal level. And I just, you know, it’s one of those weird things. They can’t — there’s no way to address it. And I’ve had conversations with him over the years, and I honestly just got to the point where I just went, ‘[sighs] I’m done chasing that dragon.’ Ultimately, what’s my vision here? Is it to be in the WWE, or is it to be a big time pro wrestler? Because yeah, one way obviously provides a much quicker path to the other. But it’s not the only path.”

On anticipating that there would be problems even if he did sign: “What I realized was, if that’s the case — and of course, no one will confirm or deny, right? Everyone’s just, ‘I don’t know.’ But here’s the thing. If that is the case, then what would happen if I did go? It wouldn’t make any difference even if I did go, because clearly it would still be problematic. So it’s just like, ‘Cool. I’ll go over here and make a big deal of something else.'”

