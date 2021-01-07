Nick Jackson Possibly Injured At AEW Dynamite

Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks and SCU defeated TH2 and The Acclaimed in an eight-man tag team match. One of the spots in the match saw Jack Evans go for a 630 senton on Nick Jackson, but he got his knees up. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, when Evans landed on Jackson’s leg, he actually thought the leg was broken and wrestled the rest of the match that way.

At the end of the night, when he came out to confront the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega, it was Matt who delivered a superkick to the Varsity Blondes, but not Nick. This was because his leg was hurting him so much at the time. It remains to be seen if his leg is injured in any way.