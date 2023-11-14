wrestling / News

Nick Jackson Comments On Young Bucks Being In a ‘Friendly Competition’ At AEW Full Gear

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Kenny Omega Chris Jericho Young Bucks Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks will be facing their friend Kenny Omega as well as Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear, and Nick Jackson commented on the (mostly) “friendly competition.” Jackson posted to his Instagram account to promote the match, writing:

“A friendly competition with Kenny. No break ups. Just good wrestling. But jericho…”

When a fan commented that “a friendly contest doesn’t normally drive someone to spend 50$ on a PPV,” Jackson replied:

“not being on the show was the other option.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading