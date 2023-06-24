Nick Patrick Is Surprised That Sting Is Still Wrestling

Sting has been a semi-regular competitor in AEW, and Nick Patrick is surprised that he’s still wrestling. The referee weighed in on the topic during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, noting that he was surprised due to Sting’s having suffered his infamous neck injury at WWE WWE Night of Champions 2015.

“Yeah, because I talked to him — Man, I don’t know how long ago it was,” Patrick said (per Fightful). “Maybe 6 or 8 years ago, and he had a neck problem. He told me that if he took the wrong bump, the doctor told him that he’d be paralyzed. The next thing I know, he’s back in the ring wrestling again. I’m like, ‘Holy crap! Did you get it fixed? Did you change your mind? What’s going on?'”

He continued, “But I’ve seen other guys do it. Dean Malenko came back and he had a big giant scar down the back of his neck. There’s been a couple of guys that have had that neck surgery — Daniel Bryan — different guys had major neck surgery and were told they were finished — Edge — and here they come. They’re right back. I know that with physical therapy, you can get to where you’re feeling 100%, even 110, but after time, those injuries are going to let you know they’re there.”

Sting is set to team with Darby Allin and a mystery partner against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday.