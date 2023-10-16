Nick Patrick Recalls Working With Eddie Guerrero, Says He Was a ‘Master Craftsman’

Nick Patrick shared some good times with Eddie Guerrero, and he looked back on working with the late WWE Hall of Famer recently. Patrick spoke about his experiences with Guerrero on the latest AdFreeShows Monday Mailbag, and talked about how good Guerrero was as a performer.

“We had a lot of fun together,” Patrick recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “He’d improvise a lot of things too. He was a master craftsman. I met him earlier in his career, and he was already excellent. He was very good.”

Patrick continued, “By the time he got to where he was the world champion, man, he had polish, and he was so fun to work with. All those different little spots and little gimmicks.”

Guerrero was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 following his passing from heart failure the year before.