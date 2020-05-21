wrestling / News
Various News: Nikita Koloff Appears on Highspots’ Virtual Gimmick Table, First Episode of Eli Drake Show Online
– Highspots’ latest episode of Virtual Gimmick Table features an appearance by the legendary Nikita Koloff. You can see the video below:
– Also online is the debut episode of the Eli Drake Show. The episode is described as follows:
The Eli Drake Show is now officially available as part of the new Carnyland platform. This unique talk show is all from the perspective of the one and only… E-LI DRAKE. If you want to get The Eli Drake Show first, make sure you join https://www.patreon.com/Carnyland to get early access plus to be a part of the show by asking questions that will be answered on the show.
On the debut episode entitled “Eli’s First Time”, Eli talks about his FIRST TIME, what really gets under his skin in the wrestling business including his time in Impact Wrestling, his feelings on the stock market, and the Michale Jordan Documentary Series “The Last Dance”. Upon completion of Episode 001, Eli Drake added his thoughts on the passing of his friend Shad Gaspard.
