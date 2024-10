– Peacock announced the cast for The Traitors Season 3, which will feature WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella). The series is hosted by Emmy Award winner Alan Cumming, and the reality competition show returns to Peacock on January 9. Here’s the full press release:

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES JANUARY 9 PREMIERE DATE FOR THE THIRD SEASON OF EMMY AWARD WINNING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES “THE TRAITORS”

Emmy Winning Host Alan Cumming Returns to Lead an All-New Cast in a Game of Treachery and Deceit

Peacock’s Emmy Award(R)-winning competition-reality series THE TRAITORS returns for a third season on January 9 with an all-new lineup of familiar faces, hosted again by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Alan Cumming.

The 21 contestants participating in Season 3 are:

· Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

· Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

· Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

· Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

· Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

· Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

· Ciara Miller (Summer House)

· Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

· Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

· Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

· Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

· Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

· Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

· Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

· Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

· Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

· Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

· Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

· Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

· Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

· Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Produced by Studio Lambert and set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize.

THE TRAITORS is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers.

Last season (Season 2), THE TRAITORS became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. THE TRAITORS also received four Primetime Emmy award nominations and won in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition Program and host Alan Cumming took home the statue for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Season 1 of THE TRAITORS took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The first and second seasons of THE TRAITORS are available to binge in full, only on Peacock.