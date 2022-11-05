– NJPW held the Battle Autumn ’22 finale event earlier today in Osaka, Japan at the Edion Arena Osaka. The event had an announced sold-out attendance of 4,006 people. In the main event, Will Ospreay beat Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

Elsewhere, Ren Narita and Zack Sabre Jr. won their respective NJPW World TV Title Tournament matchups to advance to the finals, which will be held in January at Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyodome. FTR also retained the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against The United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan). Below are some results from today’s Battle Autumn card, per New Japan’s official website:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) beat BUSHI & Titan at 11:36 to retain the belts.

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Gideon Gray, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, David Finlay & Alex Zayne at 9:50.

* Hikuleo beat Yujiro Takahashi in less than 30 seconds. After the match, Hikuleo called out NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson.

* IWGP World Television Championship Tournament Semifinals: Ren Narita beat SANADA at 14:31. Narita advances to the finals.

* IWGP World Television Championship Tournament Semifinals: Zack Sabre Jr. beat EVIL at 4:48. Sabre Jr. now advances to the finals against Narita.

* Master Wato & El Desperado beat Hiromu Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori at 16:49.

* Kazuchika Okada & Tama Tonga beat Jay White & KENTA at 17:34.

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) beat The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) at 17:31 to retain the titles.

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) beat Tetsuya Naito to retain the title at 30:07.

* After the match, Will Ospreay issued an open challenge for the title. Shota Umino answered the challenge.

NJPW also released the following video highlights and backstage interviews for today’s NJPW Battle Autumn event: