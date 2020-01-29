Various News: Longer Video of Marty Scurll at New Beginning Event, G.o.D. at Super Bowl Radio Row, XFL Adds Women to Officiating Crew

– NJPW has released a longer video clip of Marty Scurll making a surprise appearance at New Beginning USA in Durham, North Carolina. You can check out that video below. Marty Scurll made a surprise appearance at the event and challenged Jay White to a match at Supercard of Honor.

– The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) were interviewed by Sky Sports NFL for Super Bowl Radio Row. You can check out a clip Sky Sports released from Super Bowl Radio Row below. The G.o.D. attended the radio row to promote the Bullet Club Beach Party.

We caught up with tag-team duo @TangaloaNJPW and @Tama_Tonga on Radio Row – @Jeff_Reinebold asking the questions 💪 pic.twitter.com/LUHlun1sxJ — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) January 29, 2020

– Speaking to Football Zebras, XFL Head of Officiating Dean Blandino announced that every officiating crew will have one woman as part of a “concerted effort” to have a more diverse officiating staff in the XFL.

Blandino stated on the subject, “We’re trying to create more opportunities for female officials and minority officials. The XFL is going to be a showcase for officials all over the country to get more looks and potentially have the NFL look at them. So, we’re going to put together an inclusive [officiating] staff.”

The women working alongside the XFL crews are line judge Maia Chaka and side judge LaShell Nelson from Conference USA, line judge Robin DeLorenzo and center judge Amanda Sauer-Cook from the Big Ten officiating consortium, and field judge Sebrina Brunson and head line judge Tangela Mitchell from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Terri Valenti, who is an NFL replay official, will be working in the replay booth for the XFL.