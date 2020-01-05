wrestling / News
NJPW News: New Japan World Crashes During Wrestle Kingdom 14, Show Attendance Announced
– Wrestle Kingdom 14 was a busy time for New Japan World, as the service crashed during the PPV. As noted by the New Japan World Twitter account, the English language stream of the show had issues and crashed following Jushin Liger’s retirement match at Sunday morning’s show. Users reported that the feed stopped completely and was trying to reconnect at first before a “service unavailable” popped up. NJ World’s Twitter account posted:
It is difficult to login for English live stream due to heavy access. Access condition is getting better now. Thank you for your waiting.#njpw #njwk14 #njpwworld
– As seen below, the show’s two nights drew 40,008 and 30,063 in attendance, respectively, as announced at the event. That’s compared to 38,162 in attendance for Wrestle Kingdom 13’s one night.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 Attendance:
Day 1: 40,008
Day 2: 30,063
Total: 70,071#NJWK14
