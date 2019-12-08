wrestling / News
NJPW News: Video of Jericho From World Tag League, Dragon Lee Has Message For Jushin Liger
December 8, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW shared the video of Chris Jericho that appeared on their World Tag League 2019 event online. You can see the video below of Jericho in his “Painmaker” gimmick as he hyped his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14:
– The company also shared the below video of Dragon Lee offering to be Jushin Liger’s final opponent at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Liger will be wrestling the last match of his career at the show.
