NJPW President Says He’s ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn

NJPW President Takami Ohbari says he’s none too pleased about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW Battle Autumn. As previously reported, Anderson is double booked for November 5th, as WWE booking him for Crown Jewel while NJPW has him defending his title against Hikuleo.

Ohbari spoke with Tokyo Sports and said that he’s not happy about Anderson pulling out of the Battle Autumn date, responding that he’s “angry” over the matter. Anderson has said that NJPW did not speak to him about the booking.

“New Japan didn’t talk to me, so it’s double-booked,” He said (translation by Google). “I won’t go to Japan until our timing is right… On November 5th, we will not go to Osaka.”

Anderson will team with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles against The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match on the WWE PPV in Saudi Arabia.