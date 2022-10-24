wrestling / News
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation.
The updated card for the show, which takes place on October 28th, is as follows:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC
* KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston
* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors
