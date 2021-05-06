wrestling / News
No Major Injuries From AEW Blood and Guts Last Night, Several Wrestlers Busted Open Hardway
May 6, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that there were no major injuries from last night’s Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite, just several bumps and bruises. Several of the wrestlers in the match were busted open hardway.
Another wrestler to get legitimately cut open was Cody Rhodes in his match with QT Marshall last night. He was struck on the same place near his eye that had been busted open before, which was just an accidental coincidence. The blood was not planned.
