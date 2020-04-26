No Way Jose Says He Doesn’t Want To Continue With Similar Character, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE Including Being an Elias Groupie

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, No Way Jose discussed how he doesn’t want to continue doing a character like No Way Jose, and revealed a few of the ideas he pitched to WWE that they didn’t do. Highlights are below.

On not wanting to continue the No Way Jose character: “As good as the character was for me in terms of making a living, I don’t want to continue that character. You heard it here first. I just feel like, it did what it did and if people want to book me for that, or whatever, it’s going to be possibly one off or whatnot, but I have so much more to show, or at least I feel I do. I have a more serious side, I have an aggressive side.”

On ideas he pitched to WWE: “One of the first things I pitched was actually with Elias, my first year, I kept pitching to try to walk with Elias, like be a groupie, and go out there and try to play the guitar, one week go out with the conga drums, have everybody in the conga line do something different in order to keep interrupting him, piss him off, maybe we can build something there, and then he turns on me. It was very intricate, I had six to seven weeks planned of this damn thing. And then, no, that didn’t happen.”

“At one point, I had a prominent athlete ready to go for WrestleMania, I reached out, and I was like, look bro, he was onboard, and that didn’t happen, which bummed me out because I thought that was a sure thing.”

“I did 13 pitches by Wednesday, so we got home Tuesday, and on Wednesday I sent in 13 pitches, and I didn’t even get a reply back. So when I’m fighting that damn hard, it’s kind of demoralizing when you’re like, I’m working hard to try to be something else, I’m talking to people, trying to be something else, trying to be more.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Inside the Ropes with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.